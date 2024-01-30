Help desks for OFWs, kins eyed in Davao City communities

DAVAO: The City Social Welfare and Development Office-Overseas Filipino Workers (CSWDO-OFW) Families Welfare and Crisis Center shared its plans Tuesday to establish migrant help desks in communities. Rosevic Joey Jayme, the CSWDO social welfare assistant, said they would consult village chiefs and come up with strategies. Volunteers are also welcome. "The creation of the help desk for migrant workers and their families is one of our priorities for our policy agenda,' Jayme said in an interview. The help desks aim to address children's concerns and provide communication and referral pathways linking OFWs with their families, and vice versa. "Problems faced by children of OFWs include lack of parental guidance, lack of or problematic living situation with their guardians, and delayed remittances," she said. For the past two years, she said the CSWDO-OFW has handled child support concerns, which were referred for legal assistance through the Integrated Gender and Development Division. In addition, Jayme sa id they also received assistance from partner agencies to contact the family members of the OFWs in need of help. This year, the center aims to increase awareness of OFW programs at the grassroots level. Source: Philippines News Agency