KUALA LUMPUR, Several Menteris Besar today conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy of two helicopters colliding near the Royal Malaysian Navy (LMN) base in Lumut, Perak, which killed 10 people, this morning. Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad described the tragedy as heartbreaking and prayed for the victims' families to remain strong and persevere in facing this difficult test. 'A very sad day for all of us. Condolences to all the families of TLDM heroes who were involved in the tragedy of the helicopter crash at TLDM Lumut, this morning. 'Ya Allah Azza Wa Jalla, please forgive their sins, please raise their ranks to the highest level in accordance with their sacrifices for religion, nation and country,' he said in a Facebook post today. Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy, prayed that the souls of all those who perished would be placed among the righteous. Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the heartbreaking tragedy as a great loss to the country and TLDM. "I, along with the Pahang government and all the people of Pahang, express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope that they persevere to face the heavy tests,' he said, in a post on his Facebook page. Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who extended his condolences, also prayed for the victims. 'May Allah SWT bless their souls, and ease the affairs of their families left behind,' he said. Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also invited the people of Terengganu to pray for the victims who died in the tragedy, and pray for their souls to be placed among the righteous. Menteri Besar of Kelantan Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud also conveyed his condolences and hoped that safety aspects during rehearsals be given priority in the future. The tragedy, involving a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec (M502-6) aircraft, occu rred at 9.32 this morning, during fly-past training in conjunction with TLDM's 90th anniversary, scheduled early next month, killed 10 TLDM officers and personnel, including three women. Source: BERNAMA News Agency