LUMUT, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof expressed hope that there would be no speculation surrounding the mid-air collision and crash involving two helicopters at the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) base here today. Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, urged all parties to show respect to the families of the victims by refraining from sharing any sensitive videos or images to safeguard the sensitivities of those affected by the incident. 'Regardless of the cause, let's avoid speculation. That's my sincere hope. I urge both the media and the public not to engage in speculation. Let's allow the police and military to conduct their investigations, and we'll await their full report. 'They were involved in a training exercise… When accidents occur, let's acknowledge them as such, and let's await the findings of the authorities' investigations,' he told newsmen after visiting the families of the victims and the site of the incident today. Earlier, TLDM confirmed the loss of 10 of its personnel in the incident, which happened at 9.32 am, involving seven crew members of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three crew members of the TLDM Fennec. It is understood that the incident took place during fly-past training in conjunction with TLDM's 90th anniversary scheduled early next month. Source: BERNAMA News Agency