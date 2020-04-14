HEIs allowed to end current academic calendar by April 30

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has allowed colleges and universities using the old academic calendar, from June to May, to finish the current academic year by April 30 due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

In its Covid Advisory No.6 released on Tuesday, the CHED said the higher education institutions (HEIs) are authorized to finish their current semester, trimester, quarter or equivalent academic period by April 30, 2020, utilizing a combination of flexible learning options that reflect the best assessment of their students’ outcomes.

The CHED, on the other hand, discouraged in-person graduation ceremonies due to the need for physical distancing and the restrictions on mass gathering.

Meanwhile, HEIs using the new academic calendar, from August to July, were authorized to extend their semester for a maximum of one month after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which was extended to April 30.

“Given the extension of the semester, HEIs may conduct summer or midterm classes only for graduating students who need to complete their academic requirements; for students whose subjects are scheduled in the summer under the policies standards guidelines of their degree program; and students taking up graduate studies. The special summer classes must strictly observe social distancing and other safety requirements to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the CHED said.

In preparation for the return of classes after lifting the ECQ, the CHED also advised HEIs to adopt measures to safeguard the health and safety of their returning students, faculty and staff.

“Given the different community quarantine policies among various localities, all HEIs should ensure that appropriate protocols relative to community quarantine are followed, accordingly, prior to and upon re-entry of their constituents,” it said. Source: Philippines News Agency