Heavy rains trigger fish kill in CamSur Lake

Some 80,000 kilograms of tilapia worth PHP3 million were lost in a fish kill that hit Lake Buhi in Camarines Sur after continuous heavy rains pummeled the area for several days, an official of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 5 (Bicol) said on Wednesday. In an interview, Rowena Briones, BFAR-5 spokesperson, said the fish kill in the area was caused by low dissolved oxygen levels. "During heavy rains, the cold rainwater and runoffs sink to the lake bottom. The cold water sinks and pushes the warmer water upward," Briones said. Fish cages in the villages of Iraya, Tambo, and Ipil in Buhi town, Camarines Sur, were affected, according to an initial report. Briones said the water quality test conducted by the Regional Fish Health Laboratory indicated that the lake's dissolved oxygen was notably low to the normal level for dissolved oxygen that should not be less than 5 ppm. "The laboratory test showed that the dissolved oxygen levels range from 2.01 to 4.55 ppm," she said, addin g that microbiological analysis was also conducted on tilapia samples to determine their safety for human consumption. The BFAR-5 advised the public to ensure the freshness and cleanliness of tilapia before consumption and advised fish cage operators to conduct emergency harvests to save unaffected stocks. "We also encourage fish cage operators and owners to report damages and losses to the Lake Development Office of Buhi for consolidation," Briones said. Source: Philippines News Agency