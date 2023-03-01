Heavy rain spoils kickoff of Fire Prevention Month in E. Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY: Eastern Visayas opened the Fire Prevention Month activities on Wednesday with a heavy downpour due to the northeast monsoon affecting the region.

Despite the weather disturbance, officials led by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) held a motorcade around the city and an opening program at the Rizal Park here to drumbeat the monthlong intensified fire safety drive.

During the regional kickoff, BFP Eastern Visayas regional director Chief Supt. Adel Bautista said they have activities lined up this month and will push through regardless of the weather.

“Series of activities in the region have been prepared and lined up rain or shine,” Bautista said.

The BFP prepared various activities for the monthlong observance of Fire Prevention Month. These activities will reinforce fire safety awareness and strengthen the bureau’s community relations with the general public.

These activities highlight the observance of Fire Prevention Month 2023 with its theme “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi Ka Nag-iisa.”

During the kickoff here, the BFP awarded plaques of appreciation to various government agencies, local governments and private organizations supportive of the fire prevention measures. There was also a water salute with fire volunteers.

Early Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of possible flooding in several areas of the region.

PAGASA Tacloban station chief Mario Peñaranda said in a phone interview that some 18.6 millimeters of rain were dumped in the city from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In an advisory issued early Wednesday, PAGASA identified several rivers in six provinces that would likely be affected by the downpour -- Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano and Gamay in Northern Samar.

Other rivers include Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran province.

The weather bureau has also warned people living in low-lying areas to stay alert for possible flash floods.

Those residing near mountain slopes were advised to watch out for signs of landslides.

Several areas in the region have been experiencing rain showers since the third week of December due to weather disturbances.

