Heavy floods hit parts of Germany

BERLIN: Heavy floods on Monday disrupted daily life in some parts of Germany. The water level reached 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) in the town of Windehausen in the central state of Thuringia, forcing some 400 people to evacuate their homes. Bodo Ramelow, the minister-president of Thuringia, said he hopes everyone affected by the heavy rain can return home as soon as possible. Separately, a nursing home in the city of Celle was also evacuated amid a fear of flash floods. Officials in Lower Saxony announced that the water level in many rivers and streams across the state is still high. Local authorities in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia issued a public warning over the rising water level of the Weser River. The German Meteorological Office has warned of heavy rain in various regions and added that streams and rivers could overflow. Source: Philippines News Agency

