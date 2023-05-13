HEATSTROKE: MOH RECORDS 14 CASES AS OF YESTERDAY – LUKANISMAN

The Health Ministry (MoH) has recorded a total of 14 cases of heatstroke as of yesterday amid the current hot spell.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Suani said the ministry expects the number of heatstroke victims to increase in this hot weather till August.

"Until yesterday, there have been 14 cases but the situation is still under control and can be accommodated in health facilities nationwide.

"There were six cases reported in Kelantan, Sarawak (5) and Sabah (3) until yesterday, and most of them (seven cases) involved adults," he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the 4th Intermediate Electrocardiogram Conference 2023, organised by Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, here today.

Elaborating further, Lukanisman said from this number of cases, 13 victims have recovered. One victim, an 11-year-old boy, died in Kelantan.

He said at the MoH level, the top leadership has made efforts and listened to briefings from relevant ministries and is prepared to face the prolonged hot weather and heatstroke (cases).

"The MoH will cooperate with the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) to disseminate information via television and social media, and people's representatives are asked to play a role in spreading the word about the hot weather scenario in the country.

"Currently, the situation is under control, and MoH facilities and hospitals are prepared to receive all cases such as heatstroke victims and those suffering from heat cramps," he said.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the MoH, with the cooperation of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), has also identified locations that are experiencing high temperatures for quick action including preparing health facilities.

"Parents are asked not to be overly anxious about sending their children to school, but they need to take precautions, especially to ensure their children carry sufficient drinking water as well as to make sure their children do not indulge in excessive sports.

"Paddy planters, farmers and gardeners also need to be cautious during the hot weather; rest and drink enough water to avoid untoward incidents,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency