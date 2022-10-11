Hearing on drug raps vs. De Lima reset to Oct. 24

The hearing on the criminal drug cases against jailed former Senator Leila de Lima was cut short on Monday in compliance with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health protocols.

This came after de Lima was among close contacts of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who tested positive for Covid-19 based on his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test which he received at 9:12 p.m. Sunday.

“This is what happened. Of course, there was something that happened yesterday (Sunday). You know (former) Senator de Lima, she was a victim of the hostage-taking in Camp Crame. After the incident, she was visited by Secretary Abalos and they had close contact,” Prosecutor Rudy Ricamora told reporters.

He added that the proceedings were immediately suspended after they learned of Abalos’ situation.

Prosecutor Darwin Cañete said the proceedings will resume on Oct. 24.

The prosecutors said there had been no discussions of the proposed “home furlough” for the former senator.

De Lima is facing charges of allegedly coddling drug lords while she was secretary of justice in exchange for the inmates’ monetary support for her Senate run.

“No mention about it because we did not go that far actually and I think this is not really related at this point in time,” Ricamora said.

Source: Philippines News Agency