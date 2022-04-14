﻿Hearing-impaired Cebuanos see good future after deaf summit

Some 14 Cebuano students who have challenged hearing capability are now equipped with new skills to cope with the fast-changing times, thanks to a nationwide summit with deaf leaders-advocates, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said on Thursday.

The agency’s field office said in a statement the active trainees of its Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC) II see a good prospect for their future after participating in the recent Young Deaf Summit 2022 organized by successful deaf leaders.

The activity which carried the theme “Planning a Positive Post-Pandemic Future” was in partnership with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (DLS-CSB SDEAS).

Leah Quintana, DSWD-7 information officer, said more than 100 deaf students in Grades 10 to 12 from different provinces across the country, including the 14 from their jurisdiction, participated in the summit.

“The two-day conference included a series of discussions and experiential sharing that helped equip the deaf with practical skills they can use to prepare for the uncertainties that will arise after the pandemic lockdowns. The lockdown and community quarantines have affected the social and emotional well-being of many individuals, including persons with disabilities (PWDs),” Quintana said.

The participants learned and shared success stories and tips on how to cope and thrive through the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health crisis as they listened to the resource speakers.

The 14 active trainees from AVRC II gained valuable insights, particularly on career preparation and reaching their goals despite uncertainties brought by the Covid-19.

The training sparked hope among the participants for good opportunities to excel even abroad, taking the experience of Nicole Marie Magpayo, assistant administration and relationship manager of Goldbell Financial Services Singapore.

Meanwhile, Iigo Alfonso Asilo, 7-Eleven general manager and franchisee, talked about how his business succeeds amid the global pandemic.

AVRC II, a DSWD-run vocational center, is one of the five centers and institutions being managed by DSWD-7.

The center offers courses in commercial arts and crafts, massage therapy, dress and apparel technology, commercial cooking, consumer electronics, housekeeping, furniture and cabinet making, computer technology, and basic cosmetology.

Social adjustment, psychological and vocational guidance, vocational placement, medical and dental services, prosthesis services, in-house physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology services are all available at the center.

Source: Philippines News Agency