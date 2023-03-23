Healthcare utilization rate low despite Covid case hike: expert

The 19 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent week should not be a cause for alarm, a health expert said Thursday. In a televised public briefing, infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvaña said the healthcare utilization rate, which remains 20 percent nationwide, is more important than the number of new infections as it indicates the country's capability to admit severe and critical cases. Earlier, the Department of Health reported daily infections increased to 167 in the recent week (March 13 to 19) from last week's 140 infections from Mar 5 to 12. It also reported 1,171 new cases and 63 verified deaths for the recent week. 'I don't think it's a cause for alarm, iyong number of cases, kasi titingnan naman natin araw-araw (the number of cases, what we're looking at is daily) it's still below 200 per day, and even the active cases have been below 10,000 for the longest time now,' he said. As for the mask mandate, Salvaña clarified that it is voluntary except in hospitals and public transport where physical distancing is not observed. 'Sa hospitals hindi lang naman Covid ang tinitingnan natin na mga kaso doon kasama diyan ang mga trangkaso and other respiratory illnesses na makakatulong talaga iyong paggamit ng mask (In hospitals, we're not just looking at Covid but also flu and other respiratory illnesses where use of masks can help),' he said. Salvaña also noted that Filipinos are more selective and smarter regarding facemask wearing as they get used to increased mobility. 'In fact, mas maraming tao are out right now and nananatiling mababa naman iyong cases - so, I think dahan-dahan endemic na po talaga itong Covid (more people are going out right now and the cases will remain low - so, I think slowly Covid is becoming endemic).

Source: Philippines News Agency