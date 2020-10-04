Health workers doing Covid-19 tests trained, skilled: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday expressed assurance that health workers who are doing and processing swab tests are trained and skilled.

This, after a 40-year old US woman’s brain lining, was allegedly punctured after a coronavirus nasal swab test, causing fluid to leak from her nose.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, during a Laging Handa public briefing, said they always remind healthcare workers to follow protocols at all times whenever doing the collection of specimens.

“Unang-una, ang pinaka-importante, kailangan ang gumagawa iyong trained or skilled healthcare worker; kaya nga po ating tini-train iyang mga tao para gumawa niyan para naiiwasan po iyong mga ganitong mga pangyayari (first and foremost, the person doing the collection is a trained or skilled health worker. That is why we always train the personnel doing that in order to avoid incidents like that),” she said.

Vergeire added that it is also important that the correct equipment and supplies are used.

“The correct swab, the correct process in doing that should always be followed. We can observe that here in our country. Our healthcare workers are following the protocols and we also make sure that the healthcare worker doing it is skilled,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire said Filipinos need not worry about undergoing swab tests.

She said it is very important that everyone gets only the correct information.

Vergeire said that aside from obtaining a license to be allowed to perform swab tests and other processes in relation to Covid-19, the DOH is always doing random tests of different facilities and sees to it that these are being monitored.

“So, sana po huwag mabahala ang ating mga kababayan, ating pong sinisiguro — of course, the government is ensuring na safe po ang pagsasagawa ng mga specimen collection dito sa ating bansa (we should not be worried because the government assures that the specimen collection is always done in a safe manner),” Vergeire added.

Source: Philippines News Agency