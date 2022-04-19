﻿Health should remain a priority in next administration: Gibo

MANILA – Former Defense Secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro on Tuesday said strengthening the country’s health system should still remain a priority even in the next administration amid the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

During a media forum, Teodoro said the next administration should increase the country’s healthcare capacity in order to have better pandemic preparedness and response, especially in case another surge occurs.

He particularly noted that the government should focus on improving healthcare-related supply chains and increasing hospital capacity.

“First and foremost, it’s going to be still a health issue–that our gaps in supply chains and bed capacities be addressed in case there is another surge. Because there is still capital spending hesitancy because of the health issue,” he said.

Aside from addressing the health crisis, Teodoro also stressed the need to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic through the continuation of social amelioration measures for the severely affected.

“Secondly, it will be to still continue social amelioration measures. Ayuda (assistance) for our marginalized communities, fisherfolk and farmer folk should be included,” he said.

He said investing in infrastructure projects, particularly through public–private partnership (PPP) arrangements, would generate jobs and boost economic recovery from the pandemic.

“Thirdly is to continue the infrastructure program of the government not solely on Build, Build, Build but you need to have a healthy dose of PPPs because PPPs will help spur the private sector, which has multiplier effects on employment, on revenue generation for the government and the like,” he said.

Teodoro said PPPs can address the limited funding resources of the government as the private sector could infuse their capital to help in building the needed infrastructures.

This will also help to slow down the national debt, which amounted to over PHP12 trillion as of end-February. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency