﻿Health rules remain under Cebu City’s Alert Level 1

CEBU CITY – Authorities here will remain active in imposing the minimum health protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid the downgrading of restrictions to Alert Level 1, a police official said on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Cebu City Police Office information officer, said in a presser this is necessary since they cannot stop the people from converging in this capital city, which is “the heart of commerce and trade in Central Visayas”, where city ordinances and executive orders are still effective.

“What we can do is to actively enforce existing ordinance on health protocols. Alongside it, our appeal is for the people to cooperate. They have to do their share in order. I think nobody wants to go (back) to a far stricter level of enforcement because it will curtail certain privileges, and we understand how inconvenient that is to our members of the community,” Macatangay said.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, Department of Health (DOH)-Region 7 chief pathologist, said Covid-19 “is still very much with us”.

“Although we are slowly transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic state, the need to be more mindful is more important than ever. We should learn from the current surge of cases in our neighboring Asian countries as well as in Europe and the U.S., to think that these countries have higher vaccination rates with greater capabilities with regards the healthcare systems than us. Let it be a learning curve for us,” Loreche told the Philippine News Agency in a message.

Although health authorities keep on telling the people that vaccines work and save lives, Loreche said vaccines per se will not be enough to carry through the transitioning to the endemic stage of Covid-19.

She said vaccines, ventilation, proper wearing of face mask, among other minimum public health measures, as well as boosting the body’s immune system, are crucial.

Loreche said to win the fight against Covid-19 and be able to get back to normal lives, the people must be aware of shared responsibility.

“It’s not only the LCEs (local chief executives) or the PNP (Philippine National Police) or barangay leaders that should impose the adherence to the various measures needed to curb the cases,” she said. “But, each one of us, as law-abiding citizens that care for ourselves and families, reaching out to the communities we live in, we must do what is expected of us – which is to embrace the standards that will cut off any opportunity for the virus to be transmitted, to mutate into another variant of concern and thereby live successfully with it”.

The remarks of Macatangay and Loreche came as the local police are investigating a bar in the uptown area here after a weekend brawl between a group of drunken men. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency