Health officials search for embalmer, wake attendees of PH600

Health authorities in Tacurong City are calling on all persons who had close contact with deceased coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient, PH600, including those who attended his wake, to come forward and submit themselves to medical quarantine.

Dr. Giovanni Deles, Tacurong health chief, issued the public statement Saturday, specifically calling out for relatives of the 87-year-old male who died of respiratory disease last March 14 and later found to be positive of Covid-19.

“We appeal to all those who had close contact with the patient, his immediate relatives, and people who attended the wake. We are concerned for your health, please get in touch with your village officials,” Deles said.

PH600 was buried on March 21 after a seven-day wake in his residence in Barangay San Pablo, Tacurong City. His positive Covid-19 test result was received by the Tacurong health office and the private hospital where he died on March 25.

“Anyone who knows of anybody who came to the wake, please alert our health front-liners so we can save lives,” Deles added.

Health officials are also searching for the embalmer of PH600.

Source: Philippines News Agency