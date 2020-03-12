Health execs ask Cotabateños to avoid Covid-19 misinformation

Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) officials on Thursday issued a statement, refuting wrong information spreading over the social media and other platforms on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation here.

In a statement read during a press conference led by Dr. Nor-Ainie Kansi, CRMC internal medicine and infectious diseases head, the CRMC administration assured the public that the city remains “Covid-19 free.”

Kansi said the CRMC respects the right of the public to information but said this must be balanced with protecting the data privacy rights of the patients.

CRMC has been designated as the end referral hospital in Region 12 and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). It has already received three referrals as of Thursday.

Of the three patients referred to the CRMC, two have been cleared and allowed to leave while the third remained in the hospital and is isolated.

“The patient is now at the designated isolation area of the hospital and is being managed accordingly,” Kansi said.

The remaining patient at the hospital was a 33-year-old male who traveled from Cotabato City to Manila, then to Malaysia and back to Cotabato City within the period of Feb. 27 to March 4, 2020.

He was admitted to the CRMC Wednesday night.

“He was assessed and properly worked up for Covid-19 determination at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City and the results are still pending,” Kansi said.

Referring to the two other patients earlier discharged, Kansi said the first patient was a 34-year-old male from Kidapawan City with a history of travel to Hong Kong and vice-versa.

The first patient was referred to the CRMC as a patient under investigation (PUI) and was admitted at the isolation area on March 6 while his mouth swab samples were forwarded to the RITM.

“However, his test results yielded negative and he was discharged and sent home on March 9,” Kansi said.

The second patient, Kansi added, is a 33-year-old female from Matanog, Maguindanao, with a travel history to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. She was also referred to the CRMC as a PUI.

The female patient, however, only showed symptoms of the influenza-like condition and upon examination, the patient was stable with no subjective complaints. She was discharged on March 10.

Kansi pointed out the CRMC has taken all the precautionary measures and interim guidelines in handling suspected cases of Covid-19.

She assured that the healthcare of hospital workers and the patients is their primordial concern.

“We call upon the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and refrain from being purveyors of misinformation and fake news, especially in the social media,” Kansi said.

She and city health officer, Dr. Meyasser Patadon strongly advised city residents to practice proper hygiene such as the washing of the hands properly with soap and water and to observe social distancing at all times.

Source: Philippines News Agency