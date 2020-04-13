Health crisis depletes blood supply in Eastern Visayas

The Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) here is calling for blood donors to boost its stocks amid the ongoing health emergency.

EVRMC blood bank supervisor Roland Gorgonia said Monday the hospital requires 20 to 30 units of blood each day to address the blood needs of patients in different wards, excluding the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) ward.

In recent days, blood stocks have dwindled to two to three units of each blood type a day, Gorgonia said.

As the region’s lead blood bank, he said they have partnered with the Philippine Red Cross and other public and private hospitals with blood banking services in reaching out to volunteer blood donors in different schools, offices, and communities, to meet the daily demand.

“Unfortunately, with Covid-19 in our midst, our capability to do so has been hampered. This is because schools have been closed, offices are now just in skeletal force, and local government units have cancelled their mobile blood donation activities,” Gorgonio said in a statement on Monday.

This prompted the EVRMC to seek help from the city government to amplify their call for more volunteer donors and reach all sectors for the needed support.

Gorgonia said the city’s 138 villages could also be a source of potential blood donors.

If each village could bring in at least 10 healthy and safe blood donors per month, the blood bank can collect up to 1,380 units of blood which could be shared by all hospitals in the city, he added.

“Our patients will no longer be troubled with the problem of looking for (a) blood donor. If all our villages would follow, we could successfully address the problem we are facing,” Gorgonia said.

For those who are willing to donate, the blood bank is open 24/7 at the EVRMC complex in Bagacay village here.

Interested donors may also contact Nigel Boco at 0936-914-3123 or Klarina Repalda at 0936-520-3920.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has already issued interim guidelines in blood safety and adequacy for Covid-19 response to ensure that donors and patients are protected from possible infection.

“Rest assured that these guidelines are strictly followed in all mobile blood donation campaign that will be conducted in this city,” Gorgonia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency