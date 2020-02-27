Health care center offers free services to poor Angeles residents

Indigent residents in this highly urbanized city can now avail of free medical and other health care services from the Puso Center here, which was formally opened on Thursday.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., during the center's blessing and inauguration ceremony, said the facility will provide services such as dental, minor surgery and animal bite treatment.

Lazatin said the center's priority is the well being of AngeleAos, especially those who belong to indigent and marginalized families.

Sisikapin po natin na makilala bilang 'most caring city' ang Angeles dahil napakaimportante na ang mga programang pangkalusugan ay walang pinipili kundi para dapat sa lahat (We will try to make Angeles known as the 'most caring city' because it is very important to have health programs that choose no one but must be for all), he said.

Lazatin also said the regular Operation Tuli (circumcision) and free tooth extraction will also be conducted at the center.

He said this April, they expect 3,000 target beneficiaries for the free circumcision.

Lazatin reminded the city's health staff to extend the best service to everyone who will visit the center.

For Liezel Garcia, a city hall employee, the Puso Center is a testament to the city government's commitment to ensuring the health and welfare of its constituents.

Meanwhile, Lazatin said part of the city's budget surplus will be allocated for his administration's health programs that include the improvement of the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC), also known as Ospital Ning Angeles (ONA).

He likewise assured that all medicines in the city's rural health units (RHUs) will always be available to AngeleAos.

The city government allocated a total of PHP10 million this year for the supply of free medicines in the city's RHUs.

