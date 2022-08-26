Headless body found near Samar Sea blast site

Fishermen in Tarangnan, Samar on Thursday found a floating headless body of a man near the site where the motorboat carrying suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) exploded.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force Storm spokesperson Capt. Ryan Layug said fishermen saw the decapitated body off the coast of Libucan Gote in Tarangnan town around 7 a.m.

A team from the Philippine National Police Scene Of the Crime Operatives came to document and gather evidence and laboratory samples before the body was buried in the same village.

“Any piece of material evidence will help in coming up with details as we work on establishing the identity of motorboat passengers,” Layug said in a phone interview.

On Tuesday, the team found floating human remains and debris of a wrecked motorboat off the coast of Tarangnan, a neighboring town of Catblogan City where the blast happened.

Layug expressed the belief that big waves swept away other debris and human remains to different parts of Samar.

“Locals told us that there were big waves during the explosion. Our teams are expanding the search area to include coastal areas near Sta. Margarita and Calbayog City,” he added.

The AFP deployed more boats to help in the search for evidence in Samar seas.

Soldiers, coast guard, and police personnel had been doing search-and-retrieval operations along the waters of Samar province since Aug. 22 after government security forces chased a suspicious boat reportedly carrying explosives but were fired upon by its passengers.

A firefight ensued and followed by an explosion.

The clash took place off the waters of Canhawan-Guti village in Catbalogan around 4 a.m.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) chairman Benito Tiamzon and his wife Wilma, the group's secretary general, and other communist personalities are among the passengers of the motorboat that exploded.

Source: Philippines News Agency