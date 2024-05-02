Cignal and D'Navigators dispute solo leadership when they meet on Friday in the semifinal round of 2024 Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Both teams, coming off victories, square off at 4 p.m. Defending champion Cignal extended its winning run to nine after prevailing over PGJC-Navy Sealions, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22, last Wednesday. D'Navigators, on the other hand, pulled off 16-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 win over Criss Cross. 'Lahat ng teams na pumasok dito sa top four malalakas, lahat kayang pumasok ng championship. So it's all about yung pinakagusto manalo sa semis yun yung papasok sa finals (All teams in the top four are strong, all can enter the championship. So it's all about the one who wants to win the semis the most who will enter the finals)," Cignal mentor Dexter Clamor said. 'Hindi ibig sabihin na lamang kami sa talent ay sure na agad kaming papasok sa championship, lahat paghihirapan (Just because we have talent does not mean that we are sure of entering the ch ampionship, we have to work hard)," he added. Bryan Bagunas and Jau Umandal, who scored 21 and nine points, respectively, against the Sealions, will lead the HD Spikers. D'Navigators, bannered by Francis Saura, Toto De Pedro and Edward Camposano, are expected to sustain their momentum. 'Malaking bagay 'to kasi tumaas yung morale eh, mataas ang morale ng team so magtatrabaho nang magtatrabaho 'yan (It's a big thing because the morale has increased, the morale of the team is high so it will keep on working)," coach Boyet Delmoro said. Meanwhile, Criss Cross and Navy will face each other in the main game at 6 p.m. The King Crunchers will depend on Marck Espejo and Jude Garcia while Joeven Dela Vega, Greg Dolor and Peter Quiel will spearhead the Sealions. Source: Philippines News Agency