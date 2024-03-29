Latest News

HD Hyundai wins US$463 mln warship order in Peru

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Friday it has received a US$463 million order in Peru to jointly build four warships with a local shipyard by 2029. Peru's state-owned shipbuilder SIMA Peru S.A. placed the order for joint production of one 3,400-ton frigate, one 2,200-ton deepwater guard vessel, and two 1,500-ton landing ships to the Peruvian Navy at its shipyard, HD Hyundai Heavy said in a statement. "The latest deal will help the company win similar contracts in the Latin American region where warship replacement demands are on the rise," the statement said. HD Hyundai Heavy said it will join a planned auction by the Peruvian Navy to win the project to build five frigates, four deepwater guard ships and two landing ships. HD Hyundai Heavy is one of three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE), along with HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. Source: Yonhap News Agency

