Haze clears in Negros Oriental, PAGASA continues monitoring

The weeklong haze in Negros Oriental and other parts of the Visayas started dissipating Monday, although the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) here said it will continue its weather monitoring. Local PAGASA chief engineer Dan Caber told the Philippine News Agency that the haze was first monitored on Oct. 2 in Negros Oriental and other areas in the region. 'The haze, which obscured Mt. Talinis, Siquijor Island and other places usually visible from our office here at the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport, was just light to moderate and was caused by the wildfires in Indonesia,' Caber said. As the winds are currently blowing in the southwest direction, the Visayas region and some parts of Mindanao are more vulnerable to the haze this time, he added. Caber said the haze has dissipated after Indonesian authorities managed to control the wildfires that recently hit their country. He said the haze did not affect the local airport's flights, adding they hope to see clearer skies in the coming days with better air quality. Haze is composed of fine suspended particles, such as dust, smoke or mist that obscure the lower atmosphere. Dr. Cesar Antonio Ligo, a local pulmonologist, said extended and significant exposure to haze can be detrimental to human health, especially to people with respiratory conditions. Caber said wearing face masks helps minimize the inhalation of fine particles carried by the haze.

Source: Philippines News Agency