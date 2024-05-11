KUCHING, Participants of the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 event will gain deeper insights into Sarawak's unique culture and stay abreast of its latest developments through the 'Juh Raon' programme, which includes visits to iconic locations around the city. Head of the Corporate Communications Division of the Sarawak Information Department (JaPen) Denver Bantok said 75 participants, comprising media practitioners from the peninsula, Sabah and abroad, are expected to participate in the programme on May 26 as part of this year's HAWANA celebration. He said that the itinerary includes visits to iconic spots such as the Borneo Cultural Museum, Darul Hana Bridge, and Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, followed by a high-tea and networking session at the English Tea House restaurant. 'During the networking session, there will be performances by the PENTARAMA group from Sarawak JaPen, showcasing local songs and traditional musical instruments like sape and gendang,' he told Bernama. 'Juh Raon' which translates to ' let's go for a stroll' in Sarawak Malay dialect, is implemented by the Sarawak JaPen in collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Sarawak Public Communication Unit. According to Denver, all participants will also get the opportunity to cross the Sarawak River using the Darul Hana Bridge from the Kuching Waterfront to the Sarawak State Legislative Building and its adjacent areas. Themed 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan', the HAWANA 2024 celebration will take place from May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Among the events lined up for HAWANA 2024 are the Sarawak Media Conference 2024 themed 'Evolution of Media in the Digital Era' and the 'Jelajah Siswa' programme which covers six zones - Sabah, Sarawak, Northern, Eastern, Southern and Central - with the launching ceremony slated to be officiated by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on May 24. The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Com munications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak State Government, with Bernama being the implementing agency. The federal capital hosted HAWANA for the first time in 2018, with subsequent celebrations taking place in Melaka (2022) and Perak (2023). The date of May 29 was chosen as National Journalists' Day in commemoration of the first publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939. Source: BERNAMA News Agency