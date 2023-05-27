HAWANA 2023: PEPPER, TEMI, KETTY TO CARRY OUT IMPORTANT TASKS TOMORROW

Pepper, Temi and Ketty are making a debut at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023 celebration where they have been assigned important tasks during the highlight of the celebration to be held at the Casuarina Meru Convention Centre here tomorrow.

Pepper has been given a task on stage during the opening gimmick of the celebration by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Temi has been assigned as a trophy carrier, while Ketty will promote the sponsors’ logos to the guests by going around the hall.

Pepper, Temi and Ketty are robots developed by a company called Robopreneur that specialises in creating service robots to ‘help solve human problems’ as stated on its website.

Robopreneur application engineer Aidisyahrul Zulkifli told Bernama today when met at the dress rehearsal for tomorrow’s ceremony that Pepper will greet and assist the Prime Minister during the ceremony.

Aidisyahrul said the capability of the three robots had been tested in many events prior to this, adding Robopreneur was excited to enliven the HAWANA 2023 celebration.

He said the company which was founded by its chief executive officer, Dr Hanafiah Yussof in 2015 had created 16 products including robots for the purpose of cleaning work, delivering goods, making coffee as well as learning and plans to introduce an ‘interactive 3D avatar' robot in the form of a kiosk that can communicate soon.

The HAWANA 2023 celebration kicked off in Ipoh, Perak today and will be held until May 29 with the theme Media Bebas, Tunjang Demokrasi (Free Media, Pillar of Democracy) to re-emphasise the issue of media freedom for journalists in carrying out their duties.

The date May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Malay newspaper, Utusan Melayu, on May 29, 1939.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency