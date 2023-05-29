HAWANA 2023: NATIONAL LEADERS CONTINUE TO RAIN DOWN APPRECIATION ON MEDIA PRACTITIONERS

The country’s leaders have been sending their messages of appreciation to media practitioners in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day 2023 (HAWANA '23), which is celebrated today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a Facebook post, expressed her appreciation to all media practitioners, especially those who contributed to the success of Ministry of Health (MoH) initiatives.

“We at the MoH always recognise the important role played by journalists. Close cooperation with them is important in ensuring the public receives authentic and up-to-date health-related information,” she said.

“The MoH is the policymaker and media practitioners are the intermediaries, and we hope that together we can play our respective roles for the people's health."

Meanwhile, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said although times have changed, journalists still play an important role in conveying and disseminating authentic information to the public.

“Continue to serve by upholding journalistic ethics 'without fear or favour' for the development of the country and people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad also extended his appreciation to all media practitioners in the country for their contribution and hard work.

“Thank you to all journalists and (other) media practitioners who camped in Ipoh in conjunction with HAWANA 2023.

“Hopefully, we will meet again. Happy National Journalists’ Day,” he added

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also said that media practitioners have a big role in disseminating true and authentic information to the community, especially in dealing with the perception created by some parties.

“I hope media practitioners continue to uphold their journalistic principles and ethics that have been practised since time immemorial.

“Continue your work to build a country that is united, tolerant, harmonious as well as a community comprising various races and religions that respects one another,” he said.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also recorded his appreciation for ethical journalists who work tirelessly to combat fake news and also contribute to the development of the country.

“Positive news reports loaded with constructive criticism also make journalists important and necessary for a country like Malaysia.

“Happy National Journalists’ Day 2023, and thank you for the role you play that benefits the community and country,” he said.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with HAWANA 2023, Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman also celebrated media practitioners who reported on this year's Haj operations in the 1444 Hijrah season in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He said Tabung Haji (TH) always recognises media practitioners who are strategic partners in conveying information on Haj operations to pilgrims, family members and the community.

"When it's the Haj season, it does not just involve the 31,600 people who are in the Holy Land but also family members, colleagues and the Muslim community in general who also follow the developments regarding what is happening here, and this is an important role that the media plays," he added.

He said accurate news reports can remove anxiety among family members over false news that is spread especially on social media.

With the theme "Media Bebas, Tunjang Demokrasi" (Free Media, Pillar of Democracy), HAWANA 2023 was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru Raya, here yesterday.

The date May 29 was gazetted at National Journalists' Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Malay newspaper, Utusan Melayu, on May 29, 1939

Source: BERNAMA News Agency