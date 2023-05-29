HAWANA 2023 LARGEST EVER GATHERING OF MEDIA PRACTITIONERS IN M’SIA – BERNAMA CEO

The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023 celebration has been recognised by Malaysian media practitioners as the largest ever gathering of its kind.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin said Bernama, as the implementing agency for the event organised by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), hoped that next year’s edition would be held on an even bigger scale.

“I would like to commend all those involved because I have received acknowledgment from all media in this country on the success of this year’s event, as it attracted almost 1,000 media practitioners and is the biggest ever gathering of its kind.

“For future editions of HAWANA, I welcome views from the public to make them better and would like to express my appreciation to the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) especially Minister Fahmi Fadzil for the organisation of this event,” he said when met at a ceremony to thank the HAWANA 2023 organising committee here today.

Roslan said this year’s celebration was particularly memorable as media practitioners were treated to dinner at Istana Iskandariah on Saturday night by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“We will continue to strategise and plan with many parties to ensure that HAWANA in the coming year can be organised even better.

“My thanks and appreciation go to all who have contributed to this success, especially KKD, the Perak government and Istana Iskandariah who helped us make HAWANA 2023 one of the best ever organised,” he said.

Themed “Media Bebas, Tunjang Demokrasi” (Free Media, Pillar of Democracy), the three-day event in Perak began on Saturday and the highlight was the launching ceremony by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday at Hotel Casuarina Meru.

Various events were organised as part of the HAWANA 2023 celebration, including an inter-media bowling tournament, a treasure hunt from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh and a mini carnival.

The date May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939

Source: BERNAMA News Agency