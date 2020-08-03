Hawaii-bound BRP Jose Rizal makes stopover in Guam

The Philippine Navy (PN)’s first missile-frigate, the BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), has made a stopover over Naval Base Guam Sunday, on its way to join the Rim of the Pacific 2020 (RIMPAC 2020) which will be held off Honolulu, Hawaii from August 17 to 31.

“Said layover was intended for refueling, re-provisioning, and other health and bio-safety protocols in order to check the well-being of the approximately 120 sailors and aviators amid the ongoing (coronavirus disease 2019) Covid-19 global pandemic. This serves also as the ship’s preparation on the upcoming naval exercise,” PN public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said Monday.

The vessel left Subic Bay, Zambales for the biennial maritime exercises last July 29.

“(This journey)will be a first for our newest frigate, as she joins the world’s premier joint and combined maritime training exercise, I hope that my contingent would leverage its world-class training facilities and will gladly impart it to our Navy back home,” said Captain Jerry Garrido, Task Force 80.5 commander and BRP Jose Rizal commander.

Navy officials said RIMPAC 2020 is a great avenue to train participating commanders, staff, and forces in planning and execution of combined naval operations.

It will also give a unique training opportunity for the participating nations to enhance their proficiency to integrate into an international force and improve readiness to contribute to a wide range of potential coalition operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency