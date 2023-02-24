Hawaii-based Ilocano author to launch FM book on Feb. 25

LAOAG CITY: Hawaii-based Ilocano author Ric Agnes is launching a book on former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. at the Tabacalera Food Park here on Feb. 25.

In an interview on Friday, Agnes said he was inspired to write the book titled, “Dagiti Maudi nga Aldaw (The last days) of Ferdinand E. Marcos," with the consent of retired Colonel Arturo Aruiza, the former president’s aide-de-camp and confidant for 21 years until the former president's death in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1989.

“Along with Col. Aruiza’s permission for me to cull from his memoirs, I have also been a witness to certain events that have greatly inspired me to put the former president’s last days into a book so that more people would know, especially the young, the true story of what exactly had happened before he left Malacanang and during his confinement in Hawaii,” said Agnes.

He narrated that at a meeting, Aruiza and Agnes discussed the possibility of having excerpts of Aruiza’s book, “Ferdinand E. Marcos, Malacañang to Makiki” to be written in Ilocano language and have it published in the Bannawag, the longest-running Ilocano magazine circulating in the Philippines and being patronized by Ilocanos living abroad.

But for some reason, the editorial staff then of Bannawag did not agree to publish it.

"During that critical period, this book did not reach the shelves of bookstores,” said Agnes.

At present, Agnes said it is high time to launch the book in time for the celebration of the People's Power Anniversary and “bring the information right to the doorsteps of Marcos’ fellow Ilocanos."

Agnes' book is also translated into Filipino with the help of experts from the Department of Education. He expressed hope to donate copies of his book to different schools in Ilocos Norte.

Prior to migrating to Hawaii in April 1986, Agnes, a licensed civil and geodetic engineer, served in key government positions in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the then Department of Public Works and National Highways.

His short stories have won first prize in the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature in 1998, while his award-winning one-act plays and zarzuelas have been shown on stage in Hawaii and generated funds to purchase the needs of several elementary schools in the provinces of Abra, Apayao, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, and Cagayan.

