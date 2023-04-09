Hard work, dedication reasons for ‘VG’ rating: House leaders

The House leadership on Sunday expressed elation over the 'very good' net satisfaction rating the lower chamber received in the December 2022 survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS). House Speaker Romualdez, in a statement, attributed the high satisfaction rating to his colleagues' hard work and dedication. 'As the leader of the House of Representatives, I am proud of our members and their commitment to advancing pro-people legislative measures,' Romualdez said. He was also thankful to the members of the House for their solid support and cooperation which enabled him to push measures that address the needs of the people. The House, Senate, Supreme Court (SC), and the Cabinet of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. all scored a 'very good' net satisfaction rating in the survey. The House got a +56 rating, the Senate secured a +68, while the SC and the Cabinet scored +53 and +50, respectively. Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga said the high rating the House received from SWS did not only reflect the competence of the members but also the leadership. Barzaga said members of the House take their cue from Romualdez, who is 'one of the most productive, diligent and industrious leaders the lower chamber has ever seen.' 'If our leaders are busy, we are all busy. We take after the example of our beloved Speaker. We move at his pace. This is the reason the House of Representatives has been very productive in passing bills and resolutions, owing in no small part to its leaders,' Barzaga said. The Lower House, before going into the Lenten break, passed 23 of 31 bills prioritized by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council. Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Elizaldy Co likewise credited the high public satisfaction rating to the tireless work of Romualdez, reciprocated by the members. 'This truth can't be denied: Speaker Romualdez is one of the busiest leaders not only in Congress but in the government as well. He is virtually everywhere - speaking engagements, high-level meetings, economic roadshows and the like,' Co said. The survey was conducted Dec. 10 to 14 last year, or during the period the House of Representatives passed the PHP5.268 trillion national budget for 2023. Before 2022 ended, the House passed 19 priority bills of President Marcos, including the SIM (subscriber identity module) Registration Act and the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to October this year

