Hallasgo, Zabala win 42nd National Milo Marathon

Christine Hallasgo and Jerald Zabala ruled the women's and men's divisions of the 42nd National Milo Marathon Finals here on Sunday.

Hallasgo, a Manila Milo eliminations winner, clocked 2:52:53 to beat last year's winner, Mary Joy Tabal.

Tabal clocked 2:58:49 to clinch second place while Christabel Martes, who was raised in La Trinidad, Benguet, clocked 3:05:04 and finished third.

Martes, 40, is one of the best female marathoners who established two standing national records, the 10,000-meter run at 34:40.2 and marathon at 2:38:44.

The rest of the top 10 women finishers were Maricar Camacho (3:18:40), Abela Lizano, April Rose Diaz, Eva Marie Villarin, Stephanie Cadosale, Lani Adiwag, and Maria Cecilia Cardo.

In the men's category, Richard Salano clocked 2:31:07 and placed second while Jason Agravante was third.

The rest of the top 10 men finishers were Florendo Lapiz, Arlan Arbolis, Bryan Quiamco, Richard Languido, Prince Joey Lee, Joselito Dugos, and Anthony Nerna.

The Milo Marathon kicked off in Manila on July 28 last year, with several legs held in different provinces, including Zambales, Pangasinan, Quezon, Batangas, Cebu, and the cities of Iloilo, Davao, General Santos, and Cagayan de Oro.

Source: Philippines News Agency