HAJIJI ENCOURAGES SABAHANS TO ADOPT CASHLESS PAYMENTS

RANAU, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is encouraging Sabahans to adopt cashless payments to simplify transactions, promote the use of the latest technology, and boost the local economy. He highlighted that the state government is implementing various initiatives to promote cashless payments for state revenue collection, including payments for licenses, permits, and public services. He mentioned that these initiatives include the Sabah Pay application, launched by the Sabah Credit Corporation, and the latest initiative, You Only Need One (YONO). "Cashless transactions offer many benefits, such as easier, faster, and safer payment methods. These initiatives not only simplify daily transactions but also address long-standing issues such as the lack of ATMs in rural areas. "To ensure cashless payments benefit all citizens, both the state and federal governments are committed to providing the necessary communication infrastructure," he said at the launch of the Tamu Kundasang E-Duit Desa Cashless Community here today. His speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister II, Datuk Seri Dr. Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the Sabah Minister of Local Government and Housing. Hajiji stated that to align with this initiative, efforts are being intensified to speed up the completion of 398 telecommunications towers across the state through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA). "These efforts by the state government are aimed at enhancing the well-being of the people and demonstrate our commitment to bringing development and progress, particularly in terms of the latest technology," he said. On today's launch, Hajiji noted that the Agrobank initiative aligns with the Sabah state government's vision to enhance the use of and access to digital payments across the state. "Adopting digital payments can lead to a more efficient and transparent economy. Therefore, Agrobank's ongoing efforts to introduce cashless payment services in Sabah are greatly appreciated," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency