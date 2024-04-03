Guv urges Bulakenyos to be cautious to prevent heat emergencies

CITY OF MALOLOS: Governor Daniel R. Fernando reminded Bulakenyos on Wednesday to keep hydrated, bring an umbrella when going outside, and wear comfortable and lightweight clothes to avoid experiencing heat emergencies including heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as the heat index forecast may reach up to 40°C. 'Kung posible, iwasan na po nating lumabas ng ating mga tahanan ng tanghaling tapat. Kung hindi naman maiiwasan na lumabas, gawin na lamang natin ang mga ito sa umaga o hapon kung kailan hindi pa tirik ang araw (If possible, let us avoid going out of our home at noontime. If going out cannot be avoided, do so in the morning or afternoon when the sun's rays are not too hot),' the governor advised in an interview. Based on the two-day forecast released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the heat index at its Clark Airport station in Pampanga may reach 39°C on April 3 and 40°C on April 4. Meanwhile, according to the Prov incial Health Office-Public Health, persons experiencing heat emergencies must be moved into a shady or cool area, have clothes removed, and should be sprinkled with water all over the body. Ice packs could be placed on the victim's cheeks, palms, and soles, then the person must be taken to the nearest primary health provider. Signs and symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of over 40°C; hot, red, and dry skin; fainting, convulsions, or disorientation; dizziness, headache, vomiting, or nausea; and tightness or twitching of the muscle. Source: Philippines News Agency