Guv, health exec to lead first vaccinees in NegOr

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion, will be among the first to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), regardless which brand will arrive first.

Estacion, incident commander for Covid-19 and health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said the governor asked Capitol officials and other agency heads to lead by example by receiving the vaccines first.

“In our meeting yesterday, the governor appealed to the provincial heads of offices and PIATF members that if possible, we will be the one to lead in the initial vaccination or the ceremonial vaccination of any kind of brand of vaccine that will arrive in Negros Oriental,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano dialect during Tuesday’s virtual press briefing.

She, however, said it was not yet clear when the province will begin receiving the vaccines.

Health and other officials earlier admitted that some residents have apprehensions on the Covid-19 vaccination as they ramp up information and dissemination campaigns to convince the public on the safety of these vaccines.

Estacion said the brand of vaccine is immaterial provided these get an Emergency Use Authority (EUA) from concerned health agencies.

What is more important is for the priority sectors like medical health workers and front-liners to receive the vaccine at the earliest time possible, she said.

“We should be administered with the vaccine that is available, as the brands given the EUA by the Bureau of Food and Drugs, the Food and Drug Administration, and the World Health Organization, are undoubtedly safe,” she added.

“Otherwise, these brands wouldn’t have been given the EUA if they weren’t considered safe,” she said, in response to a question on whether the provincial government will wait for a more efficacious vaccine in the wake of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19.

Her statement came as the country began to roll out its massive inoculation campaign in select priority areas following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines on Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in the province appear to be on a downtrend, even though Estacion stressed the need for the people to not let their guards down as quarantine restrictions are already being eased.

Estacion said they received 337 swab test results on Monday, broken down into 321 negatives (with 19 recoveries), 12 new positive and four repeat-swab positive cases.

The new positive infections are from Bacong, Sibulan, Dumaguete City and Guihulngan City (two each); Basay, Dauin, Sta. Catalina, and Bayawan City (one each).

The new recoveries are from Dumaguete City and Bayawan City (seven each); Basay (two); Jimalalud, Pamplona, and Guihulngan (one each).

The total caseload of Negros Oriental as of Tuesday is 1,733 broken down into 1,532 recoveries, 147 active positive infections and 54 mortalities.