GUNUNG LEDANG WATERFALL REOPENS TO VISITORS ON JULY 8

The Gunung Ledang Waterfall in Tangkak will reopen to the public on July 8 after being closed for a year for upgrading work.

Johor National Park Corporation (JPNC) said the reopening will bring economic benefits to local traders and surrounding communities.

"To ensure safety and maintain cleanliness, the number of visitors allowed to enter the waterfall is limited to 2,000," the corporation said in a statement today.

However, JPNC said the resort at Gunung Ledang Waterfall is not yet open for accommodation and visitors were only limited to daily entries.

Visitors are also urged to bring their own plastic bags or purchase them from JPNC to dispose of their waste in bins also placed in front of the ticket counter.

In conjunction with the reopening, the corporation will organise the Gunung Ledang Carnival for three days starting this Saturday (July 8).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency