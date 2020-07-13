Guns, cash seized from 4 nabbed CPP-NPA officials in NegOcc

Some four suspected officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Negros Occidental were arrested in a joint military and police operation in the southern city of Kabankalan on Friday.

Their arrest in Sitio Mamposo, Barangay Magballo was confirmed by both the Philippine Army and the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6) in separate reports over the weekend.

The four suspected rebels were identified as Emmylo Cañares, 38, a resident of South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu; George Buga-ay, 42, of Barangay Punta Taytay, Bacolod City; Relyn Morino, 22, a resident of Barangay Orong, Kabankalan City and Raffy Patajo, 21, of Sitio Montelo, Barangay Pinggot, Ilog, also in Negros Occidental.

Cañares is a former finance officer of Bohol Party Committee and the current secretary of the Second National Urban Center Party Committee while Buga-ay is former squad leader, finance logistics officer of the Regional Strike Forces of Kilusang Rehiyon-Negros (KR-N) and former secretary-general of Pamalakaya-Negros and currently with the KR-N Regional Communication (RCOM).

Morino is a staff of KR-N RCOM and Patajo is a former squad finance logistic officer of Platoon 3, squad leader of Platoon 2, South West Front, KR-N, and a staff of RCOM.

Both Cañares and Morino are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and RA 9516 or Illegal Possession of Explosives; Buga-ay, for RA 10591; and Patajo, for RA 9516.

According to the 15th Infantry Battalion (15IB), the operatives seized from the suspected rebels a .45-caliber pistol, .38-caliber revolver loaded with five pieces of ammunition, and four hand grenades along with assorted mobile phones and chargers, USB flash drives, subversive documents and personal belongings.

They also recovered cash amounting to PHP119,354.

Their arrest was a result of the joint intelligence operation conducted after an encounter between government troops and CPP-NPA rebels in Barangay Pinggot on July 8.

Army and police officials commended the troops for the accomplishment.

Col. Noel Baluyan, commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade, said the joint efforts to apprehend the four suspects will lead them to face appropriate charges in court.

“Certainly, the arrest of these high-ranking CPP-NPA personalities will cause a big blow to the terroristic and exploitation activities of the organization in Negros Island,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, director of Police Regional Office-6, said the four suspects were arrested because of the cooperation and the information provided by the community and concerned government agencies.

“We will continue neutralizing all members of the communist terrorist-group and together we can accomplish our mission to end local communist armed conflict in Western Visayas,” he said.

Lt. Col. Erwin Cariño, commanding officer of 15IB, said the development is a major setback to the CPP-NPA and its political wing, National Development Front, operating in Negros Island and a victory of the government’s campaign against terrorism.

“In coordination with the police, there will be more operations in Negros. With the active help of the local populace, the CPP-NPA will be suppressed and defeated,” he added.

