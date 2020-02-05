Gunmen seize physician in Jolo

Gunmen believed to be Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits abducted a physician in the province of Sulu on Tuesday, a military official said.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesperson, said Wednesday that Dr. Daniel Moreno, who owns a clinic in Jolo, was abducted in Barangay Walled City, Jolo, capital of Sulu, at about 7:15 p.m.

Encinas said Moreno's abductors were clad in military and police uniforms, who forced the physician to board a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that fled to an unknown direction.

Authorities received information that the SUV was seen along Km. 3 traveling to the outskirts of Jolo, he said, adding that troops were tracking down the whereabouts of the physician.

A Facebook post on Tuesday by Moreno's friend, Armand Dean Nocum, described the physician as someone who "turned his back on a lucrative medical profession and comfortable life in America" to put up a hospital in his hometown to address the lack of medical care in Jolo.

Source: Philippines News Agency