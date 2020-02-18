Gunmen kill Kidapawan village councilor

Two men posing as habal-habal drivers shot dead a village official in this city, a top police official said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Ramel Hojilla, local police chief, identified the victim as Nasrullah Manibpel, a councilor in the upland village of Nuangan, this city.

Hojilla said Manibpel was about to go home after accomplishing administrative work at the village hall when he was fatally shot by the two gunmen at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

He said the two, who were riding a motorbike, were seen standing in front of the Nuangan barangay hall before the incident.

One of the possible motives is a personal grudge, Hojilla said, adding that police investigators were also looking at rido (blood feud) involving Manibpel's family.

He has no known enemies, he is a good man, he is a good leader, truly (a) public servant, said one of Manibpel's relatives who asked not to be named.

Manibpel was laid to rest at 3 p.m. on Monday according to Islamic rites. His family urged the police to bring the perpetrators before the bar of justice.

Mayor Joseph Evangelista strongly condemned the killing of Manibpel.

Your city government will work closely with our law enforcement agents to bring the perpetrators of this act of cowardice and violence to justice, Evangelista said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News agency