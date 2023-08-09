Gun licensing caravan kicks off in Aurora

A two-day caravan to process License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) kicked off here Wednesday as part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) efforts to bring its services closer to the people. The one-stop shop caravan at Camp Victor Ravina, Barangay, Sabang here encourages hassle-free licensure for all firearms in the province as part of the collaborative project of the Aurora Police Provincial Office (APPO) and the provincial government of Aurora. Lt. Samson E. Tumaliuan, inspection team leader of the Firearms and Explosive Section of Regional Civil Security Unit-3 (RCSU-3), said the caravan is a convergence of services that seeks to provide concerned individuals with a one-stop venue for the processing of requirements such as a neuro-psychiatric examination, drug test, police clearance, and notarization of documents. 'This is to extend registration services to the public and of course, to reduce the number of unregistered firearms in the entire province,' Tumaliuan said in an interview. Of the 253 registered gun holders in the province, he said that 212 have already applied for the LTOPF. Likewise, he said that 100 new applicants are applying for the LTOPF, which is a prerequisite for the registration of firearms. Under the gun control law, all firearm owners - even those with current gun licenses - are required to first obtain an LTOPF, which is similar to a driver's license, before they can own a gun. He urged gun owners who have expired licenses and expired firearm registration to come to the LTOPF and Renewal of Firearm Registration Caravan and be law-abiding citizens and responsible firearm holders. 'It is our obligation to renew the license of the item because the authority given to us to possess the firearm is only temporary. We also encouraged the police to do so to be a good example of law-abiding citizens too,' he said. Applicants for license renewal will need to bring the filled out and notarized LTOPF form and a national police clearance and for firearms registration, the filled out registration form and valid LTOPF. After the LTOPF caravan in this province, Tumaliuan said their group will go to the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and Bataan. 'In the entire Region 3 (Central Luzon), there are 40,000 registered gun holders and there are new applicants coming in,' he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency