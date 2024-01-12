Gun ban eyed during Cebu’s Sinulog

CEBU: The local government here on Friday asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to impose a gun ban and regulate drone use throughout the city during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival to ensure the security of the devotees. Councilor Philip Zafra, chair of the Cebu City Council's committee on peace and order, believed that imposing such measure is an added protection as it would deter the commission of crimes during the celebration. He noted that criminals from other provinces would take the opportunity to strike in places where devotees would usually converge, particularly in the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and in the downtown area. Devotees would converge at the Basilica from dawn to evening for the novena masses that started on Jan. 11, 2024 and will end on Jan. 19, and to be followed by the Fluvial Procession of the miraculous image of the Sr. Sto. Niño along the Mactan Channel as well as the Solemn Foot Procession on Jan. 20. He said only members of the PNP and other law en forcement agencies tasked to maintain public order will be exempted from the ban. Zafra also said they are coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) regarding the regulation on flying drones in the city until Jan. 22. In 2023, drones and helicopters were prohibited from flying over the route of the Sinulog Grand Parade at the South Road Properties without permission from the Police Regional Office-7. Zafra, however, said police, military, traffic enforcers, members of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other persons authorized by the CAAP and PNP are exempted from the policy. Source: Philippines News Agency