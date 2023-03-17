Gumaca bishop Victor Ocampo dies at 71

Bishop Victor Ocampo of the Diocese of Gumaca town in Quezon province passed away at the age of 71. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported on Friday that the prelate succumbed to heart attack on Thursday. According to Fr. Tony Ryan del Moro, chancellor of the diocese, the bishop was declared dead at 5:58 p.m. at a hospital in Gumaca. Ocampo just turned 71 last March 6. Born in Angeles City in 1952, he was ordained priest of the Diocese of Balanga in 1977. After his ordination, the Bishop worked in eight parishes and served as director of various diocesan offices such as catechetical office, the liturgical commission, the Biblical apostolate, and the family and life commission. He also served as the chancellor of the diocese and member of the consultors. Ocampo was also the diocesan administrator of Balanga town from November 2009 until July 2010 when the diocese was without a bishop. Pope Francis appointed Ocampo as the third bishop of the Diocese of Gumaca on June 12, 2015. He was ordained to the episcopate on Aug. 29, 2015 and was installed on Sept. 3, 2015.

Source: Philippines News Agency