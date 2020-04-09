Guimaras under enhanced community quarantine

The province of Guimaras will be placed under enhanced community quarantine effective April 15 up to 11:59 p.m. of April 30 to maintain its coronavirus disease 2019-free status.

As of Thursday, Guimaras is the only one among the six provinces and two highly urbanized cities in Western Visayas, still free of the virus.

In an April 9 advisory posted on its official Facebook account, the province of Guimaras said seven of its nine patients under investigation were cleared of Covid-19 while two have completed home quarantine.

“The ninth patient under investigation in the province of Guimaras tested negative for Covid-19. The patient is a 52-year-old male from the municipality of Buenavista,” the advisory read.

Dr. May Ann Soliva-Sta. Lucia, the spokesperson of the Department of Health Center for Health Development Western Visayas (DOH-CHD 6), said on Thursday the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Western Visayas stays at 38.

No positive case was recorded out of the 87 laboratory results that were released at 6 p.m. on April 8.

The 38 confirmed cases were from Aklan with six, Antique and Negros Occidental with one each; Capiz, and Iloilo City with four; Bacolod, seven; Iloilo province with 15 and none in Guimaras.

Meanwhile, Executive Order no.43, signed by Guimaras Governor Samuel Gumarin, placing the province under ECQ raised the province’s response level from 1 to 2.

This means the entry to various ports of the province will be limited and trips of vessels are reduced.

For inbound residents, only those who do not exhibit symptoms will be allowed to enter provided they shall comply with the mandatory quarantine regulation.

For non-residents, only those who transport basic commodities and necessities and emergency cases that may result in loss of life, liberty or property, provided the person is free from Covid-19, will be given a pass.

For outbound residents, only medical referrals, emergency cases that may result in loss of life, liberty or property shall be allowed. Only returning non-residents with the inbound pass are allowed to leave the province.

Business establishments except those that are considered essentials will be closed. Except for hospitals and funeral parlors, other businesses will operate on shortened hours, the EO said. Source: Philippines News Agency