The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued the modified guidelines on the creation and clustering of precincts for the introduction of Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) for overseas voting in the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE). In Comelec en banc Resolution No. 10986 dated April 24, 2024, the poll body set the guidelines for the clustering of foreign service posts (Posts) using the OVCS and the Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) for personal and postal voting. "There are currently 93 Posts for overseas voting and registration, wherein 76 Posts will adopt the OVCS and 17 Posts will adopt ACM voting, whether Postal or Personal," it said. "The 93 Posts covering different countries/areas under their jurisdictions, and with their respective modes of voting, will warrant the clustering of precincts overseas to ensure the successful, credible, peaceful, accessible, and safe conduct of the 2025 NLE," the Commission added. For voters that will use the OVCS, the Comelec noted that there w ill be only one precinct for countries with only one Post, regardless of the number of registered overseas voters. For Posts with multiple countries or jurisdictions, one precinct will be established per country under said Post, regardless of the number of voters. For nations with multiple Posts, each Post will have one precinct regardless of the number of Filipino voters. On the other hand, Comelec explained that those that will be using ACMs (Postal or Personal Voting) will have clustered precincts with no more than 2,000 voters per country or jurisdiction per Post. It added that each Post shall transmit its election results directly to the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC). The Comelec has given the Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) until December 16 to submit the final Project of Precincts (POPs) to the Commission en banc. The elections for overseas voters will be on April 12, 2025, a month ahead of the May 12 NLE. Source: Philippines News Agency