Guardion Provides Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Reasons for Approving the Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

AN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) is providing the following answers to frequeaantly asked questions to its stockholders with regard to Proposal 4, which is being considered at the Company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on October 29, 2020. Only stockholders of record on September 1, 2020, or the record date, are eligible to attend and vote on proposals presented at the Annual Meeting. The Board recommends a vote “ FOR ” Proposal 4.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 29, 2020

KEY QUESTIONS OUR STOCKHOLDERS ARE ASKING REGARDING PROPOSAL 4: EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED REVERSE STOCK SPLIT