﻿Guard surrenders after shooting ‘scammer’ in CDO

A security guard of a commercial bank has surrendered to the police after he shot an alleged “scammer” who was being chased down by his alleged victims within the mall premises.

In a statement Saturday, Maj. Evans Viñas, spokesperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), identified the alleged scammer as Kenneth Casimero Gella, 29, of Indahag Village.

Gella was shot by the security guard Peter Lagrosas, 47, at the corner of Magsaysay and Del Pilar Street Friday noon.

According to the initial investigation, Gella was chased by two persons inside the mall after he allegedly took the mobile phone of one of his alleged victims.

The security guard noticed the commotion and tried to prevent Gella from running.

However, Gella resisted being held down which eventually led Lagrosas to fire his pistol, the police report said.

Gella sustained a gunshot wound on his right waist and was immediately rushed to Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

Lagrosas surrendered to police personnel of Cogon Police Station, who responded to the said incident, with his issued 9mm Norinco pistol. The suspect is temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the said police station.

Meanwhile, COCPO acting director for operations Police Lt. Col. Ariel Philip Pontillas told reporters that he commended the security guard for being the first responder.

Pontillas believed that the security guard suspect had no bad intention and just wanted to help.

“The only purpose of the security guard is to help. He has no bad intentions. I commend him for his quick response to the incident,” Pontillas said.

On the other hand, COCPO acting director Police Col. Aaron Mandia, in a statement, reminded the public to be extra careful against individuals who are continuously engaging in illegal activity.

“Reminded the listening public to be vigilant, do not fall for any scam, and be aware of the modus operandi of some individuals who are looking for an opportune time to victimize others,” Mandia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency