GUANGXI YULIN HOLDS FUN-FILLED ACTIVITIES AT 2023 DUANWU FESTIVAL

Yulin of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has hosted the "Shui Yun Jing Du" Dragon Boat Invitational on June 20, with dragon boats raced across the river under the summer sun, as spectators on the shores screamed while drums on the boats roared.

Twelve dragon boat teams competed in the "Shui Yun Jing Du" Dragon Boat Invitational. Featuring a 300-metres course, four racing lanes, 22-person vessels and more than 300 racers, the race attracted throngs of locals and visitors alike to gather and experience the unique charisma and excitement of Duanwu Festival.

The city of Yulin also hosted activities including, "Yulin Style, China Chic" Intangible Cultural Heritage Bazaar and commencement ceremony of the 2023 Guangxi Culture Tourism Consumption Night Market (Yulin - Main Market).

Various counties, cities and districts of Yulin also synchronously sponsored and organised unique cultural tourism and commercial events, totalling over 25 activities, according to The Publicity Department of Yulin Municipal Government in a statement.

On the same day, the opening ceremony of the "Dragon of Duanwu, Tides of Yulin" 2023 Yulin City Duanwu Cultural Carnival and Mid-year Joyful Life and Happy Shopping campaign were held inside the Yulin Garden Expo Park.

During the opening ceremony, festivities kicked off with a performance named Jubilation of Dragon and Lion, alongside Hakka Charms, a tea-picking opera of the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

Located in the southeast of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Yulin is a beautiful place and in recent years, the city has simultaneously carried out numerous measures to promote the high-quality development of its culture and tourism industries.

Positioning itself as a "strong city of culture and tourism", Yulin has been included in the second batch of national culture and tourism consumption pilot cities and the list of the top hundred cities for health tourism in China.

