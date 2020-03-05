GSIS unveils 5th wireless kiosk in Zambo City

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) inaugurated Thursday the fifth GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GW@PS) kiosk in Barangay Ayala, this city.

GSIS president and general manager Rolando Macasaet said the GW@PS kiosk will benefit at least 3,000 teachers from the Ayala and Labuan districts.

The teachers can now check their loan application, pensions. They can check how much they want to apply and other benefits with the machine instead of going to GSIS office, thus saving money because the facility is right at their very doorsteps, said Macasaet, who led the unveiling along with Ayala Barangay Chairperson Adan Olaso.

The other GW@PS kiosks that were earlier installed are located in the barangays of Vitali, Sangali, Divisoria and at the KCC Mall de Zamboanga in Barangay Camino Nuevo.

Meanwhile, Macasaet said urged the teachers to apply scholarships for their children aside from acquiring loans from the GSIS.

He said the state pension fund, through the GSIS Financial Assistance Loan (GFAL), has already released some PHP1.7 billion to more than 5,000 teachers.

Meanwhile, Macasaet said they are studying the inclusion of barangay officials in the GSIS program.

Macasaet said he already discussed the matter with Senators Cynthia Villar and Christopher Lawrence Go and House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano, noting that the proposal needs an amendment to the GSIS Law.

Source: Philippines News Agency