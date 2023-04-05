GSIS to release pensions ahead of regular schedule

The Government Services Insurance System (GSIS) announced on Tuesday night that its 562,000 pensioners would receive their pensions before the holidays this Holy Week. GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said instead of the usual e-crediting on the eighth of every month, the pensions would be released on Wednesday. "We know that our retirees need their pension early as most commercial establishments will be closed during the Holy Week. Semana Santa is one of the most important religious occasions in our country and we want our pensioners to prepare for it without having to worry about their necessities,' Veloso said. The GSIS, he said, sees the urgency of releasing pensions as government agencies would be closed from the afternoon of April 5 until April 10. The state pension fund releases pension electronically through the Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) card or temporary electronic card (eCard), which are issued by either the Land Bank of the Philippines or the Union Bank of the Philippines. Currently, GSIS pensioners and members may still use the GSIS Touch Mobile app to check their records and apply for loans and claims anytime and anywhere. Pensioners may also schedule their Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation wherein all old-age and survivorship pensioners are required to personally report to any GSIS office or through the GSIS kiosk during their birth month to continue receiving their pension.

Source: Philippines News Agency