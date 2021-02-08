GSIS to adopt contact tracing app starting Feb. 8

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will adopt and use the official government contact tracing app, StaySafe.ph, at its head office in Pasay on Feb. 8.

GSIS branch offices will follow suit in the coming months.

Through StaySafe.ph, visitors and employees of GSIS can easily register, report their health status, and provide a comprehensive contact tracing report for GSIS.

“The use of StaySafe.ph app is mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and is consistent with our continuing efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) virus and make our members and pensioners feel safe when they visit our office. Earlier, we have put in place handwashing facilities, counter dividers, hand sanitizers, and social distancing markers as safety measures,” GSIS president and general manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said in a statement Sunday.

All GSIS personnel and visitors entering the GSIS head office will be asked to download the StaySafe.ph app on their smartphone and answer the app’s health declaration.

Android or Apple mobile phone users may download the app for free.

To use the app, they may scan the quick response (QR) code posted at various entry points in GSIS using their smartphone.

For visitors or employees who do not have a smart phone or internet, GSIS security personnel will be ready to assist them using a GSIS-provided tablet to access the app.