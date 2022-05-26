GSIS lauded anew for active resolution of client concerns

The Office of the President lauded for the fifth consecutive year the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) for attaining a 100 percent resolution rate of the citizens’ concerns.

The state pension fund was reported to have resolved 299 citizens’ concerns as of March 2022.

President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet thanked the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center for helping GSIS in maximizing its service to its clients.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa bumubuo ng 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center na patuloy na tumutulong sa GSIS para makapagbigay ng simple, mabilis, at maginhawang aksyon sa concerns ng ating members at pensioners (I am thanking the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center in its continuously helping GSIS in providing simple, fast, and comfortable response to concerns of our members and pensioners),” he said.

Macasaet also expressed his gratitude to the men and women of GSIS for the immediate response to their clients’ concerns amid the limitations brought by the pandemic.

From January to December last year, GSIS reported that they were able to respond to a total of 1,104 concerns within the 72-hour turnaround time.

Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director-General Jeremiah Belgica likewise commended GSIS for making its Citizen’s Charter, named Guide to Transactions and Processes (GTAP), available online.

Belgica considered the initiative “fully aligned with ARTA’s mandate to make people’s lives easier and faster through streamlining and automation solutions.”

Source: Philippines News Agency