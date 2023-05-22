GSIS eyes 600 housing units for low-income members

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Wick Veloso announced on Monday that they are going to implement a housing program for low-income or low salary grade members. Veloso said they are currently looking for more locations but had already found one in Fairview, Quezon City. "Ito po ay ang pagkakataon na magkaroon po sila ng bubong, matatawag po natin na condominium units na may laki na 40-square meter, two toilet and bath. Ang kanila pong kailangang bayaran ay PHP12,000 at walang (This is their chance to have their own roof, we can call it condominium units that is 40-square meters wide, with two toilet and bath. They will need to pay PHP12,000 and there is no) downpayment," Veloso said during his interview with Laging Handa PH Public Briefing. "Kanina nag-uusap kami ng team namin, mukhang tatlong building ang kakayanin (Earlier, we talked about it with our team and it looks like we can build three buildings). So, that is going to be around 600 units," he added. Veloso emphasized that if Filipinos have the right to vote, they also have the right to have a dignity by having their own house. "Sisiguraduhin po natin lahat po ng miyembro ng gobyerno o ang ating tinatawag na mga kawani ay magkaroon po ng dignidad sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng matatawag nilang sarili nilang bahay (We will assure that all members of the government will have the dignity by having the chance to have what they can call home)," he said. The GSIS chief said the housing program will be officially announced in the celebration of the state pension fund's 86th Anniversary on May 31. Last year, the GSIS, together with the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, the Social Security System, Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development that aims to help provide housing for over six million families nationwide under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program. The GSIS said the MOU provides modes by which participating government financial institutions may support the government's housing initiatives by formulating or enhancing their own housing programs, developing housing projects and giving options to both the private sector and government employees to obtain ownership or rights to developed housing units. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency